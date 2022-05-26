Party leader Neil Kinnock pictured in front of an anti-poll tax banner at a Scottish Labour Party conference on local government in Edinburgh in January 1988.
Party leader Neil Kinnock pictured in front of an anti-poll tax banner at a Scottish Labour Party conference on local government in Edinburgh in January 1988.

Edinburgh in the Eighties: Here are 26 pictures to transport you back to life in the Capital in 1988 - including the 150th anniversary of Jenners

They may have been taken over 30 years ago, but there are still plenty of familiar faces and places in these fascinating pictures from the archives.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 4:49 pm

Events making the headlines in 1988 included the the merger of the SDP and the Liberals to form the Liberal Democrats, Margaret Thatcher becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of the 20th century, the Piper Alpha oil rig explosion and the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘You Rang, M'Lord?’, ‘Red Dwarf’ and ‘London's Burning’, while at the cinema ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’, ‘A Fish Called Wanda’, ‘Crocodile Dundee II’ and ‘Three Men and a Baby’ saw film fans queue around the block.

In the music charts Cliff Richard had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Mistletoe and Wine’, followed by ‘The Only Way Is Up’ by Yazz and the Plastic Population, Kylie Minogue’s ‘I Should Be So Lucky’, ‘Especially for You’ by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, and Tiffany’s ‘I Think We're Alone Now’.

Celebrities born in 1988 include singers Rihanna and Adele, and actress Emma Stone.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces and the 150th anniversary of Jenners

Here are 26 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1988.

1. Rockers

Members of the Scottish rock group Runrig in Edinburgh in November 1988.

Photo: Derek McNaughton

2. Opposition

The Austria Vienna football team arrive at Edinburgh airport for their UEFA Cup tie against Hearts at Tynecastle in October 1988.

Photo: Derek McNaughton

3. In training

Velez Mostar at a training session in Edinburgh in November 1988. The Yugoslavian team were in the capital to play Hearts football team in the first leg of the UEFA Cup 3rd round.

Photo: Bill Stout

4. Masterchef

Celebrity chef Delia Smith who was in Edinburgh to sign copies of her book 'A Journey Into God' in November 1988.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

