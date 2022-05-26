Events making the headlines in 1988 included the the merger of the SDP and the Liberals to form the Liberal Democrats, Margaret Thatcher becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of the 20th century, the Piper Alpha oil rig explosion and the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.
On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘You Rang, M'Lord?’, ‘Red Dwarf’ and ‘London's Burning’, while at the cinema ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’, ‘A Fish Called Wanda’, ‘Crocodile Dundee II’ and ‘Three Men and a Baby’ saw film fans queue around the block.
In the music charts Cliff Richard had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Mistletoe and Wine’, followed by ‘The Only Way Is Up’ by Yazz and the Plastic Population, Kylie Minogue’s ‘I Should Be So Lucky’, ‘Especially for You’ by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, and Tiffany’s ‘I Think We're Alone Now’.
Celebrities born in 1988 include singers Rihanna and Adele, and actress Emma Stone.
And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces and the 150th anniversary of Jenners
Here are 26 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1988.
