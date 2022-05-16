Events making the headlines in 1984 included Bob Geldof and Midge Ure’s enormous Band Aid concerts, the Miners strike, and Ronald Reagan being elected US president for the second time.

On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘Ever Decreasing Circles’, ‘City Lights’ and ‘Fraggle Rock’, while at the cinema ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Police Academy’ saw film fans queue around the block.

In the music charts Band Aid had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’, followed by ‘I Just Called To Say I Love You’ by Stevie Wonder, Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Relax’ and ‘Two Tribes’, and George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’.

It was also the year that the first Macintosh computer went on sale on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including visits of world leaders, showbiz sparkle, and demonstrators taking to the streets.

Here are 28 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1984.

1. Give me a look Evening News journalist John Gibson borrows British actor Peter O'Toole's binoculars during a visit to Edinburgh in August 1984. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales

2. Up in the air A hot air balloon rises from Holyrood Park silhouetted against the Edinburgh skyline in August 1984. Photo: Alan Macdonald Photo Sales

3. Taking to the streets Marchers from the Labour party and trade unionists march up the Mound to a rally in support of the Scottish miners/NUM during the Scottish Trades Union Council's Day of Action in Edinburgh in May 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

4. Final touches The Eros statue, from Piccadilly Circus in London, is brought to Edinburgh metalwork company Charles Henshaw & Sons for repairs in October 1984. Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales