Events making the headlines in 1987 included the Black Monday stock market crash, the Zeebrugge ferry disaster, Margaret Thatcher being elected UK Prime Minister for the third time, and the King's Cross fire.

On television viewers were tuning into the first episodes of ‘Tutti Frutti’, ‘Blackadder the Third’ and ‘ChuckleVision’, while at the cinema ‘The Living Daylights’, ‘Beverley Hills Cop II’, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ and ‘Platoon’ saw film fans queue around the block.

In the music charts Rick Astley had the best-selling single of the year with ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, followed by ‘Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now’ by Starship, Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Sombody (Who Loves Me)’, ‘You Win Again’ by The Bee Gees, and T’Pau’s ‘China in Your Hand’.

It was also the year that future tennis champ Andy Murray was born and the first of Ian Rankin’s hugely successful Edinburgh-set Inspector Rebus novels, Knots and Crosses, was published.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair number of famous faces, a snow storm and Edinburgh Festival fun.

Here are 30 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1987.

1. Bargain hunters Crowds shopping in Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987.

2. Pop icon Scottish singer Annie Lennox in Edinburgh for the preview of the film 'Brand New Day' in August 1987.

3. City centre The shop fronts for Gray's, Hamilton & Inches and Martin & Frost on George Street in 1987.

4. Danny boy Singer and drag artist Danny La Rue in Edinburgh in November 1987.