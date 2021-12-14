Edinburgh is a stunning city at the best of times, but add a covering of snow and it becomes a real winter wonderland.

Grassy hills become sledge runs, ponds turn into ice rinks, and fairytale buildings like Edinburgh Castle look like they have an extra-magical dusting of pure white icing sugar.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s winters in Scotland were colder than they are today, and snowdays were far more common.

Here are 26 fascinating pictures from over 50 years ago showing festive weather in the Capital.

1. Nice weather for penguins The penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in 1950. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Attack Children throwing snowballs at the photographer in Holyrood Park during their Christmas break in 1966. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

3. Packed rink Edinburgh skaters on a frozen Union Canal at Craiglockhart in 1950. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Melting man A snowman, complete with bunnet and scarf, melting in a Corstorphine garden in 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales