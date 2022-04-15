The neighbourhood appears on maps of Edinburgh dating back to around 1610 and gets its name from a mansion built on the edge of Wardlie Moor – literally the ‘moor house’.

In 1794 the owner, William Davidson, left the house to his nephew the Rev Thomas Randall of St Giles Cathedral, insisting that he adopted the name Davidson.

He did as he was asked and in 1827 the house was inherited by his son William Davidson, the latest generation of the family that made their fortune.

William left the old Muirhouse to become derelict, moving to a new mansion designed by R & R Dickson in 1932 – and the building remains to this day.

Two ruined towers of the former Muirhouse still stood until they were demolished in 1954 after becoming unstable.

Much of the housing is in high rise blocks – including Martello Court, Birnies Court, Fidra Court, Gunnet Court and Inchmickery Court.

The area has recently been subject to redevelopment and regeneration, with newly-refurbished properties and council plans to provide new council housing.

Here are 22 pictures to take you back to Muirhouse in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. A gala day A scene from the Muirhouse Residents Association Gala in June 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Petition for change In October 1963 residents started a petition for drying space in Muirhouse. One of the campaigners, Irene Fleeting, is pictured washing nappies. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Cake cutting Lady Governor Mrs M Weatherstone cuts a cake presented to the Silverlea Old Age Home in Muirhouse Parkway in September 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. New homes Newly-completed blocks of flats in Muirhouse in February 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales