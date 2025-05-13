Eurovision 2025: When Edinburgh held 1970s Eurovision Song Contest remembered in 12 fabulous photos

All eyes will be on Basel as the beautiful Swiss city holds the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Final on Saturday evening – but back in 1972, the spotlight was on Edinburgh.

Held at the Usher Hall, the beloved event was staged here after Monaco, who the competition won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.

Taking place on March 25, 1972, Eurovision was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and broadcast on the BBC.

Representing the UK that year were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow. Competing with 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to Edinburgh in 1972.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to Edinburgh in 1972.

Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros.

Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros. Photo: BBC

Each country had two jury members, one aged between 16 and 25, the other between 26 and 55, who awarded between 1 to 5 points each for each performance, excluding their own country's performance.

Each country had two jury members, one aged between 16 and 25, the other between 26 and 55, who awarded between 1 to 5 points each for each performance, excluding their own country's performance. Photo: BBC

Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960).

Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960). Photo: BBC

