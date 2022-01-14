The story goes that John Gray – a night watchman or shepherd depending on the account – was inseparable from his beloved canine pal until passing away from tuberculosis on 15 February 1858.

The morning after ‘Auld Jock’ was buried in an unmarked grave in Greyfriars Kirkyard the curator, James Brown, found Bobby on the newly-filled plot.

He was quickly removed because dogs were not allowed on the grounds, but the stubborn wee dog kept on returning and was eventually given the run of the Kirkyard, becoming a popular local figure.

It’s said that he would run to the local inn – now named in his honour – for a free feed when he heard the One O’clock Gun each day.

A year after his death in 1872, at the grand old age of 16, a memorial statue incorporating a drinking fountain for both canines and people was erected at the junction of George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row.

It remains there to this day and is a popular tourist attraction, while numerous films and books have retold Greyfriars Bobby’s story – making him one of the world’s most famous dogs.

There are those who question the veracity of the story but it remains a much-loved part of Edinburgh’s past, as these 24 pictures show.

1. Tourist stop No tourist trip to Edinburgh is complete without visiting Bobby. An open-top bus is pictured making a stop at the statue in 2000. Photo: JON SAVAGE Photo Sales

2. On the red carpet The Skye Terrier dog who played Greyfriars Bobby in the Disney film of the same name arrives at the premier at the Caley Cinema, on Lothian Road, in July 1961. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Wrapped up warm In 1999 the Greyfriars Bobby statue was swathed in a bunnet and scarf to launch a partnership between Scottish Gas and Help the Aged to reduce the number of elderly people dying from cold-related illness. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD Photo Sales

4. Hands Off In August 2017 a campaign was launched urging visitors to heep their 'Hands Off Bobby'. Touching the statue's nose had become a tradition with tourists. Photo: Alistair Linford Photo Sales