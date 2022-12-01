News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Edinburgh Castle dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital – but how could it look if it had been designed by someone else?
Edinburgh Castle dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital – but how could it look if it had been designed by someone else?

Images show Edinburgh Castle reimagined by AI – here is how it could look if designed by famous architects

Edinburgh Castle dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital – but how could it look if it had been designed by someone else?

By Gary Flockhart
56 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 10:57am

Well, the team at Selco Builders Warehouse have used an AI art tool called Midjourney to reimagine the building in three different contemporary architectural styles inspired by Antoni Gaudi, Zaha Hadid, and Renzo Piano.

They’ve also done this for other UK landmarks including Glasgow Cathedral, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, Battersea Power Station in London, York Minster and Windsor Castle.

Famous architects Gaudi, Hadid, and Piano have each designed countless famed buildings across the globe – among others, Gaudi designed the renowned Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Hadid the London Aquatics Centre used in the 2012 Olympics, and Piano is the architect behind the Shard in London.  

Impressive portfolios are claimed by all three – but what if we apply their architectural styles to Edinburgh Castle?

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh Castle like you’ve never seen it before.

1. Renzo Piano’

While applying Renzo Piano’s design style to Edinburgh Castle gives us this…

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Zaha Hadid

Edinburgh Castle in Zaha Hadid’s distinct style using AI shows it could have looked more like this…

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Antoni Gaudi

If Gaudi had a hand in designing Edinburgh Castle, it may have looked more like this…

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Edinburgh CastleScotlandLondon