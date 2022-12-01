Edinburgh Castle dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital – but how could it look if it had been designed by someone else?

Well, the team at Selco Builders Warehouse have used an AI art tool called Midjourney to reimagine the building in three different contemporary architectural styles inspired by Antoni Gaudi, Zaha Hadid, and Renzo Piano.

They’ve also done this for other UK landmarks including Glasgow Cathedral, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, Battersea Power Station in London, York Minster and Windsor Castle.

Famous architects Gaudi, Hadid, and Piano have each designed countless famed buildings across the globe – among others, Gaudi designed the renowned Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Hadid the London Aquatics Centre used in the 2012 Olympics, and Piano is the architect behind the Shard in London.

Impressive portfolios are claimed by all three – but what if we apply their architectural styles to Edinburgh Castle?

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh Castle like you’ve never seen it before.

Renzo Piano' While applying Renzo Piano's design style to Edinburgh Castle gives us this…

Zaha Hadid Edinburgh Castle in Zaha Hadid's distinct style using AI shows it could have looked more like this…

Antoni Gaudi If Gaudi had a hand in designing Edinburgh Castle, it may have looked more like this…