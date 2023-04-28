The coronation will be screened live in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, the city council has announced.

It will be part of celebrations taking place around the country as the nation marks the crowning of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on May 6.

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled to begin at 11am and access to the screening area in Edinburgh will open from 10am.

Entry is free and unticketed.

The following day on May 7, the screen will remain in place and the Coronation Concert will be broadcast from Windsor Castle.

Edinburgh residents are also invited to share their memories and record well-wishes for the King from May 2 in an online book of congratulations.

Physical books will also be available to sign at the City Chambers and Central Library from May 2 until May 9, from 10am until 5pm.

In his role as Lord Lieutenant, Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will represent the city at the coronation ceremony in London.

He said: “The coronation of King Charles is a truly historic event and we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“Watching the ceremony and celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of the extraordinary weekend.”

People attending the outdoor screening are advised to plan ahead, dress for the weather, and bring plenty of water.