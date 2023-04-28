News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
13 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
58 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

King’s Coronation: Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens to screen crowning of Charles and Camilla on big screen

Royal well-wishers can watch coronation ceremony live from Westminster Abbey

By Emma Lawson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

The coronation will be screened live in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, the city council has announced.

It will be part of celebrations taking place around the country as the nation marks the crowning of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on May 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled to begin at 11am and access to the screening area in Edinburgh will open from 10am.

The coronation will be screened live in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, the city council has announced.The coronation will be screened live in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, the city council has announced.
The coronation will be screened live in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens, the city council has announced.
Most Popular

Entry is free and unticketed.

The following day on May 7, the screen will remain in place and the Coronation Concert will be broadcast from Windsor Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh residents are also invited to share their memories and record well-wishes for the King from May 2 in an online book of congratulations.

Physical books will also be available to sign at the City Chambers and Central Library from May 2 until May 9, from 10am until 5pm.

In his role as Lord Lieutenant, Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will represent the city at the coronation ceremony in London.

He said: “The coronation of King Charles is a truly historic event and we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Watching the ceremony and celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of the extraordinary weekend.”

People attending the outdoor screening are advised to plan ahead, dress for the weather, and bring plenty of water.

Toilet facilities will be available but there will be limiting seating, so people are urged to bring their own chairs or blankets. BBQs will not be permitted.

Read More
15 Edinburgh pubs of 'national historic importance' which demand ‘special local ...
Related topics:EdinburghKing CharlesCoronationRobert AldridgeWestminster Abbey