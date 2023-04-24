Edinburgh band The Proclaimers have had their smash hit anthem ‘500 Miles’ removed from an official King's Coronation playlist after they were criticised for their anti-royal views. Talented twins Charlie and Craig Reid who were born in Edinburgh, brought up in Auchtermuchty in Fife and are now living in Edinburgh, were due to have their track featured alongside 26 other tracks by prominent UK artists including Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones and David Bowie on the playlist to commemorate King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

The BBC has reported that the song was removed by the UK Government following complaints about the pair’s anti-royal views. The twins have in the past spoken out about the Royal Family, with Charlie last year praising a man who was arrested for shouting "who elected him?" during a proclamation event for King Charles in Oxford. While the band’s 2007 song ‘In Recognition’ took aim at the honours system in the UK.

The tracks were picked by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a suggested street party soundtrack on Spotify. The playlist, which now has 26 songs instead of 27, is included on a website which provides information and ideas for marking the Coronation, including recipes and children's activities. A DCMS spokesperson said: "The playlist has been created to celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming coronation." The band’s management has been approached for comment.

The Proclaimers, Charlie Reid and Craig Reid.