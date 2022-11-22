Murrayfield Ice Rink: 14 amazing photos of Edinburgh’s iconic ice rink from down the decades
When Edinburgh's Murrayfield ice rink officially reopened to the public last month, many locals were delighted to see the iconic venue return after a period of closure.
It will also have brought back fond memories for many Edinburghers who enjoyed bumps, bruises and plenty of good times at the rink down the years.
To celebrate the reopening of the famous venue, we’ve trawled through the archives to show you some of ice cold fun had at the much-loved venue over more than six decades.
