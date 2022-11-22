News you can trust since 1873
To celebrate the reopeing of Murrayfield Ice Rink, we’ve trawled through the photos archives to show some of the fun had at the venue down the years.
Murrayfield Ice Rink: 14 amazing photos of Edinburgh’s iconic ice rink from down the decades

When Edinburgh's Murrayfield ice rink officially reopened to the public last month, many locals were delighted to see the iconic venue return after a period of closure.

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago

It will also have brought back fond memories for many Edinburghers who enjoyed bumps, bruises and plenty of good times at the rink down the years.

To celebrate the reopening of the famous venue, we’ve trawled through the archives to show you some of ice cold fun had at the much-loved venue over more than six decades.

1. Ice Times

Locals enjoying an ice-skating session at Murrayfield Ice Rink.

2. Icerama

Angela Francis, Sheila Armstrong and Helen Brown get ready for the amateur ice show Icerama in 1956.

3. Go Harriet!

Harriet Evie Rooms performs at the first ever Inclusive Skating (IS) Scottish and International Championships in 2012.

4. Legend on Ice

Robin Cousins, former Olympic Ice skating star, coaches young Scottish ice skater Lana Bagen (14) at Murrayfield Ice Rink in 2011.

Murrayfield Ice RinkEdinburgh