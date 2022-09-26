Edinburgh's iconic Murrayfield Ice Rink is set to reopen in October.

The Riverside Crescent venue, which was forced to shut in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returns after a major refurbishment with a new management team at the helm.

It follows previous reports that the future viability of the rink was ‘a serious concern’.

In October 2021, staff members said significant funding would be needed to save the rink amid “depleting funds, ongoing overheads and additional costs to comply with new operational guidelines which require a number of changes to the building”.

Now, it has been announced that the newly-renamed Murrayfield Ice Arena will reopen to the public on Friday, October 14.

Sharing the good news, the venue’s owners said: “From the start of October, the facility will be under the management of a new operating company Murrayfield Ice Arena with the business continuing primarily as an ice rink.

“Work is currently underway to repair the damage caused by a major brine leak under the concrete pad, which occurred in February 2021.

“Murrayfield Ice Arena are excited to take stewardship of this historic venue in the Capital and will work directly and in partnership with all activities hosted in the rink to help ensure ice sports can thrive over the coming years.”