A new operating company has confirmed that the ice will be laid again in October.

Murrayfield Ice Arena broke the good news last night, raising hopes of a return for the rink’s network of junior and recreational ice hockey teams, and figure skaters.

The new lease holders pledged to work with all groups at the rink to get it up and running again after a closure which has lasted more than two years.

Murrayfield Ice Rink (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The rink has been part of the city’s sports scene since the early 1950s, although the category B-listed building dates back to 1938.

It was requisitioned for the war effort and not handed back until 1952.

Work has already begun to repair the damage caused by a major brine leaked under the concrete pad in February 2021.

A statement from the leaseholders said: “The facility has been closed for a prolonged period of time and over the coming months both companies will work closely together to prepare the facility for reopening.

“We are excited to take stewardship of this historic venue in the capital and will work directly and in partnership with all activities hosted in the rink to help ensure ice sports can thrive over the coming years.”

No date has been confirmed for a return to operations, but the news that the ice will be going down in October was warmly welcomed.

On its Facebook page, Murrayfield Junior Ice Hockey Club said: “The rink have today just announced it will be reopening later this year. This means so much to our clubs.”

It has already announced plans to enter teams into the Scottish leagues at all age groups for the 2022-23 season which faces-off in September.

It is also recruiting players “to rebuild and become one of the best Junior systems in the country once again.”

The club has continued to operate despite having no home ice.

Concerns had been expressed over the future of the rink.