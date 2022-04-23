Murrayfield Ice Rink, which was forced to shut in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, may open its doors this Autumn.

Willie Kerr, owner of Murrayfield Ice Rink, told Edinburgh Live: “We are working closely with Sportscotland to reopen the rink, we are hoping to reopen in October but can't say much more on this topic.”

This news follows previous reports that the future viability of the rink was ‘a serious concern’.

In October 2021, staff members said significant funding would be needed to save the rink amid “depleting funds, ongoing overheads and additional costs to comply with new operational guidelines which require a number of changes to the building”.

Murrayfield Junior Ice Hockey Club, who trained at the rink for years before its closure, responded to the news on Facebook, where they wrote: “Finally some good news, let’s hope it’s the start of the rink moving forward to open”.

Last month, the club shared their disappointment at the ongoing closure of the rink.

Bosses hope to re-open Murrayfield Ice Rink later this year. (Photo credit: Lisa Ferguson)

In a social media post, they said: “Murrayfield Juniors have been a massive part of the Scottish Ice Hockey Association (SIHA) for a long period of many many years and we hope and pray that we can carry our legacy on in years to come but we need our rink OPEN!

“The rink has now been shut for over two years. The kids of Murrayfield Juniors have been an absolute credit to our club, playing and training with pride and heart even though we have had no home ice all this time. The Parents/Guardians have travelled the whole country to keep their kids dreams alive of playing the sport they love and for that we are so grateful.

Please all those involved find a solution and keep the kids playing hockey here in Edinburgh before it’s too late."