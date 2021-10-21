The future of Edinburgh's Murrayfield Ice Rink is uncertain

But it seems solutions are as far away as ever for the sad facility next door, and as discussions are starting to take place about a rethink of the main stadium, the future of the crumbling ice rink remains mired in dispute.

From the story in yesterday’s Evening News, it’s very clear that internal rivalries remain the biggest barrier to providing Edinburgh with a modern multi-purpose indoor arena which would draw audiences from far and wide.

Talk about SportScotland grants to replace the ice surface doesn’t get past the basic fact that the 1930s facility is well past its lifespan and the best solution is a bulldozer and a completely fresh start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sticking-plaster approach using grant awards will just fritter away public funds until the next problem arises, and as it stands the only debate about its future is how long it will take for a condemned notice to be served.

Whether an individual or a group can make a viable offer for the site which the current owners will accept, or whether they concede they need partners to make something sustainable happen is another thing.

A revamp of the main stadium is an opportunity for a new vision of the whole area and the ice rink, but like mini Murrayfield those with an interest in the rink should bow to the obvious.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.