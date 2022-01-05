Over 25 panes of 'historic glass' at Newhailes House in Musselburgh destroyed by 'mindless vandals'
The glass windows of a ‘Category A’ listed house in East Lothian were destroyed by vandals on two separate occasions.
The incidents occurred on January 2 and January 4, 2022, at Newhailes House, in Musselburgh.
A post, which was published by Newhailes House and Gardens on Facebook today, read: “We are really sad to report that [...] Newhailes House suffered at the hands of some mindless vandals.
“Over 25 panes of historic glass, some of which was original, have been smashed.
"The cost to our charity of repairing this damage is vast as is the cost of the additional security we are putting in place until our CCTV is installed”.
The Palladian-style house, which was built in 1686, is occupied and managed by the National Trust for Scotland.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents has been asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting report reference number 798.