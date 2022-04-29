Crowds of holidaymakers on Portobello Beach in May 1952 with the rollercoaster and funfair in the background.
Portobello Beach: These 16 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s of when the beach attracted thousand of holidaymakers

The golden sands of Portobello have been a tourist attraction for hundreds of years - and in the 1950s and 1960s it was a competitive business getting a prime sunbathing spot.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:06 pm

As long ago as 1795 newspaper adverts were promoting Portobello as the perfect coastal getaway, with bathing machines for hire with “steady horses and careful drivers, bathing sands perfectly free from stones and danders, the water clear and the beach very retired”.

From 1846 and 1964 a railway station made it easy for visitors to visit th e resort, which was also home to a lido, an outdoor pool, a pier and a permanent funfair.

Portobello's popularity peaked in the late 19th century, but thousands continued to visit for much of the 20th century, particular from Glasgow during the two-week Fair Trade Holiday.

By the 1960s, the beach was perhaps best known for the amusement arcades and funfair attractions that ran along the length of the Promenade – with only Tower Amusements remaning today.

Here are 20 pictures to take you back to those times in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Summer holiday

Trades holidaymakers taking to the water at Portobello Beach in July 1958.

2. Prime spot

Crowds sunbathing on Portobello Beach in June 1957.

3. Packed

A packed Portobello Beach in summer 1955.

4. A dog's life

A family with a dog on Portobello Beach in May 1956 with the open air pool and rollercoaster from the funfair in the background.

