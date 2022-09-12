Queen Elizabeth II dies: Prince Harry’s tell-all book about royal family should not be published, says royal expert

Royal expert and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo says the royals have thrown down a “velvet gauntlet” for the Sussexes to pick up, but says it remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan will pick it up.

Asked if Harry’s book is still scheduled for publication, Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News: “Officially, yes, and this is what a lot of us are waiting to see because we've had two olive branches now extended by the royal family to the Sussexes.

“Firstly with the warm message of His Majesty in his first speech, when he name-checked Harry and Meghan, saying they were deeply loved.

The Royal Family has thrown down a “velvet gauntlet” for Prince Harry and Meghan to pick up, according to the royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And then secondly, when we had the Prince of Wales, inviting his brother and his wife to come and inspect the flowers at Windsor Castle together, so the velvet gauntlet has been laid down.”

“It remains to be seen whether Harry takes it up…”

He added: “We do know that Megan has paused her Spotify podcast, but the most important thing I think, especially at this time, is the atmosphere that we currently have.

“To go ahead with publishing this is the key question and we understand that Prince William is very nervous, very concerned about what might be said in this book that's expected to be published for Christmas.

“And that's the reason he's been keeping his brother at – maybe arm's length is not quite the right phrase, but certainly he's been very nervous about involving Prince Harry in anything too close to the Royal Family.

“We know that the Duke of Sussex has form on this, when he's previously been invited to events including an audience with the Queen as well.

“A lot of that has been leaked to the media or directly given interviews about that.