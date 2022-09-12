Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Transport Scotland said tens of thousands were expected in Edinburgh over the two days and with the coffin to be transported tomorrow from the city centre to Edinburgh Airport, the many road closures in the city would have “a significant knock-on impact” on surrounding trunk roads and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

As a result, it said, people were being asked to work from home, and those not wishing to pay their respects in person were being requested to avoid non-essential travel.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connolly said: “Monday and Tuesday will be extremely busy for Edinburgh, the City Bypass, and the surrounding network, due to a series of road closures and the sheer volume of people expected to line the streets.

“We want to strike a balance and ensure those who wish to pay their respects can do so safely. If you can work from home we would strongly encourage you to do so. Please consider your need to travel if you are not attending any of the advertised events.”

And he urged people not to drive into Edinburgh. “If you do plan to pay respects in person, please allow extra time for your journey and leave the car at home. Consider public transport options, or if you need to use a car, think about car sharing and using park and ride facilities where possible. On arrival, be prepared for long periods of standing. Bring water and dress for the weather. Most importantly – let’s look out for each other.”

Transport Scotland advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time, taking account of local and city centre road closures, weather conditions, limited facilities, crowded roads and very busy public transport “and the likelihood of spending many hours at the roadside”.

It added stewards were being drafted in to provide advice on routes from car parks, identified crossing points and safe viewing areas.

“Please only park in designated areas and follow the directions of stewards and police officers. We would urge people not to stand in unsafe areas and to keep off the carriageway at all times. There will be rolling road closures along the route. Other roads in the area are expected to be significantly affected as large numbers of people from across Scotland and beyond come to pay their respects.

“Those coming to the area by car should reconsider. Allow plenty of time to travel and park within the designated areas. Please try to share lifts with friends, family and neighbours wherever possible. Drivers are urged to park only where it is safe to do so, and to respect the needs of residents and businesses to access their premises.”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “Tuesday’s events will be of an unprecedented scale, even for our Capital City, so I’m really proud that Edinburgh’s playing such a significant role in these ceremonial events with the eyes of the world are on us.