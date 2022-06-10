The sun is shining (most days) and the evenings are lighter for longer. All signs are pointing to the same thing: summer is getting closer.

However, there’s actually two different days when summer officially starts. Here’s when summer will begin this year – and what the summer solstice is.

When does summer start in 2022?

Summer in the Northern Hemisphere will start on Tuesday June 21st in 2022. It will last for three months, ending on Friday September 23rd, 2022.

Some people track the seasons according to the calendar months, splitting the year into quarters. That means that spring starts on March 1st, summer on June 1st, Autumn on September 1st and winter on December 1st.

However, the official start of summer is usually agreed to begin with the astronomical start of the season, marked by the position of the Sun in the sky in relation to the Earth. Because of leap years, the dates of these seasons can shift from year to year.

As the sun is out for longer, here's when summer will officially begin. Photo: Iann Castelein / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

When is the summer solstice in 2022?

The beginning of the astronomical summer is marked by the summer solstice. Also known as the June Solstice, this is also the longest day of the year.

The Sun moves along its longest journey of the year, spending more time in the sky than at any other time. Of course, this only applies to the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, the winter and summer solstices, or the longest and shortest days of the year, happen at opposite times of year. That means the southern June Solstice is the shortest day of the year and marks the beginning of winter.

When are the school summer holidays in Scotland?

The longest day of the year is known as summer solstice. Photo: rabbit75_cav / Canva Pro.

With schools officially breaking up for the summer holiday on Friday July 1st, pupils will be able to enjoy roughly a month and a half off school until the 2022/23 academic year begins in August.