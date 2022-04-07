When will school be out for summer in Edinburgh? Photo: 14995841 / pixabay / Canva Pro.

For school holidays, every parent knows it’s important to plan plenty of activities or prepare for childcare ahead of time. With that in mind, you’ll want to know exactly what dates children will break up for the summer holidays in advance, so you can be ready when the school year comes to an end.

Edinburgh schools can operate slightly different from the majority of other council areas in Scotland, so we pulled together the exact dates of school holidays for Edinburgh children. Remember that private schools may also have slightly different holidays.

When do the Easter holidays end in Edinburgh?

As Edinburgh is a little different from the majority of local authorities in Scotland with when schools break up for the Easter holidays, pupils at Edinburgh schools will also return for their final summer term a little later, on Monday April 25th.

When are the school summer holidays in 2022?

When it comes to the summer holidays this year, schools will officially break up for the summer holiday on Friday July 1st. Kids will then be able to enjoy roughly a month and a half off school until the 2022/23 academic year begins in August.