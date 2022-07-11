Children playing in the sea at Portobello in July 1966.
Summer in Edinburgh: Here are 22 fascinating pictures of Capital residents enjoying sunny weather in the 1950s and 1960s

With temperatures continuing to rise, the forecast is for warm an sunny weather in Edinburgh over the next week.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:04 pm

We don’t always get the best summers in Scotland, but when the blue skies do appear we certainly know how to enjoy them.

And a dip into the Edinburgh Evening News archives suggests that this is nothing new.

Here are 22 pictures of people enjoying the Edinburgh sunshine from over half a century ago.

1. A sweet treat

Children enjoying ice cream in Princes Street Gardens in June 1965.

2. Dive in

Boys bathe in Water of Leith, at Saughton, in the hot July of 1955.

3. Life's a beach

Holidaymakers at Cramond Beach in summer 1955.

4. A bit of fresh air

Children basking in the sunshine at Edinburgh's Princess Margaret Rose Orthopaedic Hospital in 1960.

