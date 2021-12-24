These were 15 of the most popular Christmas presents in Edinburgh in 1964

This year’s most in-demand items include iPhones, the Playstation 5 games console, portable campfires, PAW Patrol playsets, limited edition Lego, Marvel toys and cuddly toy Pokemon.

It was all very different in the 1960s when state-of-the-art technology meant a tape recorder or compact camera.

In 1964 the Edinburgh Evening News ran a gift buying guide to show readers what the hot retail items were for Christmas.

Here are 15 of them.

1. Dapper gent The perfect gift for 1960s dads - a luxury dressing gown. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. A gift sew good And for mum, what could be better than the latest sewing machine. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Hostess with the most-ess It might be hard to believe now, but this tropically-themed hostess trolley was a top tip for a prezzie in the swinging sixties. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Perfect for pampering Lots of young women had this dressing table set on their list for Santa. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales