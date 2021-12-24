Some of the hottest presents of 1964.
Some of the hottest presents of 1964.

These were 15 of the most popular Christmas presents in Edinburgh in 1964

Christmas may be about much more than presents – but it’s still lovely to receive that perfect gift carefully selected by a loved one.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:21 pm

This year’s most in-demand items include iPhones, the Playstation 5 games console, portable campfires, PAW Patrol playsets, limited edition Lego, Marvel toys and cuddly toy Pokemon.

It was all very different in the 1960s when state-of-the-art technology meant a tape recorder or compact camera.

In 1964 the Edinburgh Evening News ran a gift buying guide to show readers what the hot retail items were for Christmas.

Here are 15 of them.

1. Dapper gent

The perfect gift for 1960s dads - a luxury dressing gown.

2. A gift sew good

And for mum, what could be better than the latest sewing machine.

3. Hostess with the most-ess

It might be hard to believe now, but this tropically-themed hostess trolley was a top tip for a prezzie in the swinging sixties.

4. Perfect for pampering

Lots of young women had this dressing table set on their list for Santa.

