2 . Go to the daily penguin parade

Children flank the penguin parade at Edinburgh Zoo in July 1962. The penguin parade was a daily event for nearly 70 years, with the zoo's penguins let out of their enclosure for a walk, until it was postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and then further delayed due to avian influenza concerns. In September 2024, the zoo introduced the 'Wee Waddle' as a new way to experience the penguins, with this scaled back version of the original and much loved parade held at Edinburgh Zoo from Thursdays to Sundays at 2.15pm. Photo: Contributed