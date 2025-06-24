From the flumes at the ‘Commie’ and Leith Water World, to the ultimate soft play experience at Little Marcos, there are so many fun summer holiday things and places in Edinburgh that kids can no longer do and visit.
Gone but not forgotten also, are the annual and popular Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade and Fringe Sunday events which were held every year at the start of the world’s largest arts festival.
While Edinburgh amusement parks Fun City and Marine Gardens are now distant happy memories for former Edinburgh schoolkids.
1. Brave the death-defying flumes of the Commie Pool
Remember the legendary flumes of the Commie Pool? You had to be brave to take them on, especially after talk emerged of the pool’s flumes being ‘laced with razor blades’ but this has been called an urban myth. Either way, your reward for braving the challenge was a hot chippy from Bratisanni’s afterwards. | Contributed Photo: Submitted
2. Go to the daily penguin parade
Children flank the penguin parade at Edinburgh Zoo in July 1962. The penguin parade was a daily event for nearly 70 years, with the zoo's penguins let out of their enclosure for a walk, until it was postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and then further delayed due to avian influenza concerns. In September 2024, the zoo introduced the 'Wee Waddle' as a new way to experience the penguins, with this scaled back version of the original and much loved parade held at Edinburgh Zoo from Thursdays to Sundays at 2.15pm. Photo: Contributed
3. Enjoy a trip to Little Marcos
Little Marco's on Grove Street welcomed one million children through its doors from 1980 until it closed in 2008, creating precious fun childhood memories for thousands of Edinburgh kids. Although there are now soft play centres across the Capital, this was the only place to go for kids in the 80s, 90s and the 2000s. | Contributed Photo: National World
4. Take a trip to Fun City
The Fun City amusement park at Portobello Beach was a great treat when spending a day in the Edinburgh sunshine, pictured above in September 1974. As well as fairground rides, the park also had lots of slot machines and arcades to enjoy. It stood for over 100 years and was renowned as the second oldest funfair in Britain until it closed in 1998 and the site was stripped away to make way for new flats. | TSPL Photo: National World
