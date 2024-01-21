Edinburgh’s kids have enjoyed the city’s soft play centres over the years, with some gone forever but not forgotten, including Little Marco’s at Grove Street – Scotland’s first indoor soft play area, which opened in 1980.
Since then soft play centres have popped up all over the city, including at Ocean Terminal, the Royal Commonwealth Pool and the Wester Hailes Education Centre, providing a great place for the kids to let-off steam and allow parents to enjoy a well-deserved cuppa.
1. Having a ball
Little Marco's on Grove Street welcomed one million children through its doors from 1980 until it closed in 2008, creating precious fun childhood memories for thousands of Edinburgh kids. Photo: Archive
Gambado Fountain Park, Edinburgh's biggest indoor soft play and party centre held a special Radio Forth Easter disco, today 11th April, with DJ Mark Martin, in aid of SiMBA, Simpson's Memorial Box Appeal. Children turned up in their droves to dance the afternoon away and take part in various activities including Easter egg hunts, competitions and a sponsored slide with the staff.
Edinburgh's biggest indoor soft play and party centre, Gambado at Fountain Park held a special Radio Forth Easter disco on April 11, 2014, with DJ Mark Martin, in aid of SiMBA, Simpson's Memorial Box Appeal. Photo: PHIL WILKINSON
3. Where to start?
Children had a choice of play areas at Little Marco's, a playroom at Marco's Leisure Centre, in July 1986. Photo: George Smith
4. Little tots
These little ones were pictured enjoying Clambers soft play at at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in April, 2017. Photo: PHIL WILKINSON