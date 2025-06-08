11 Edinburgh jobs Sean Connery did before he became famous for playing James Bond

Many will be aware of the James Bond actor’s time as a milkman for St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society in Fountainbridge – but the future 007 turned his hand to around a dozen other jobs before pursuing a full-time acting career.
Here we take a look at 11 jobs done by the screen icon before he was famous.
1. 11 Edinburgh jobs Sean Connery did before he was famous
2. Lifeguard
A young Connery was employed in the 1950s as a lifeguard at Portobello's open-air pool and became very popular with the local ladies on account of his good looks and ripped physique. Photo: Unknown
3. Life model
This painting by Alastair Fairweather shows Sean Connery as a life model. Sean earned some extra cash at Edinburgh's art college and was painted by a young Richard Demarco among other notable names. Photo: julie bull
4. Labourer
Connery had a stint as a tradesman before pursuing his acting dream and learned how to be a brick layer. Photo: Unknown
