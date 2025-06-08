11 Edinburgh jobs Sean Connery did before he became famous for playing James Bond

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Years before he became a household name, the late Sir Sean Connery did many different jobs in his hometown of Edinburgh.

Many will be aware of the James Bond actor’s time as a milkman for St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society in Fountainbridge – but the future 007 turned his hand to around a dozen other jobs before pursuing a full-time acting career.

Sir Sean died on October 31, 2022.

Here we take a look at 11 jobs done by the screen icon before he was famous.

Scroll through our gallery to see 11 jobs Sean Connery did in Edinburgh before he was famous.

1. 11 Edinburgh jobs Sean Connery did before he was famous

Scroll through our gallery to see 11 jobs Sean Connery did in Edinburgh before he was famous. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A young Connery was employed in the 1950s as a lifeguard at Portobello's open-air pool and became very popular with the local ladies on account of his good looks and ripped physique.

2. Lifeguard

A young Connery was employed in the 1950s as a lifeguard at Portobello's open-air pool and became very popular with the local ladies on account of his good looks and ripped physique. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
This painting by Alastair Fairweather shows Sean Connery as a life model. Sean earned some extra cash at Edinburgh's art college and was painted by a young Richard Demarco among other notable names.

3. Life model

This painting by Alastair Fairweather shows Sean Connery as a life model. Sean earned some extra cash at Edinburgh's art college and was painted by a young Richard Demarco among other notable names. Photo: julie bull

Photo Sales
Connery had a stint as a tradesman before pursuing his acting dream and learned how to be a brick layer.

4. Labourer

Connery had a stint as a tradesman before pursuing his acting dream and learned how to be a brick layer. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sean ConneryEdinburghFilmJames BondPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice