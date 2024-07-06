Closer to home, Edinburgh’s high streets, nightclubs, restaurants and bar scene is almost unrecognisable to how it was back then.
We’ve dived into the Evening News photo archives to find you 13 random things we miss about the Scottish capital in the early 2000s. Have a look through our gallery – and let us know your own thoughts of the early 2000s in the comments section before you go.
1. Things locals miss about the early 2000s - photo gallery
Have a look through our gallery to see 13 things Edinburgh locals miss about the early 2000s.Photo: Third Party
2. Commonwealth Pool
The top place for a Sunday swim, the slides at the Commie Pool were removed in 2000 but those of us who got a shot on them undoubtably remember the urban myth that there were razor blades embedded in the flumes!Photo: TSPL
3. Studio 24, Calton Road
The iconic Edinburgh venue billed as ‘Edinburgh’s home for alternative music’ was home to well-loved night the Mission as well as being a music venue. It famously welcomed American grunge legends Nirvana on to its stage twice in 1990 and 1991 and there was outcry when it was announced it would be bulldozed and turned into flats.Photo: Google Maps
4. Whiplash Trash, Cockburn Street
The early 00s was the era of belly button and eyebrow piercings, but Cockburn Street became a little less dark and edgy when Whiplash Trash closed downPhoto: TSPL
