13 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1991
By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 17th September 2021, 6:10 pm

Let’s take a journey back 30 – yes, 30 – years to Edinburgh in 1991.

We’ve unearthed some photos from our archives showing Jenners in its heyday, the Tattoo, Hogmanay and more three decades ago.

Get yourself a cup of tea and see if these jog any memories.

1. The Edinburgh Tattoo

The Edinburgh Kevock Choir perfoming at the Edinburgh Tattoo in 1991.

Photo: submitted

2. Scottish Cup champions

Tommy Boyd with the Tennents Scottish Cup after the final between Motherwell vs Dundee United on 18 May 1991. Motherwell won 4-3 after extra time.

Photo: Stephen Mansfield

3. Hogmanay in the Royal Mile

Thousands of people at the Tron church in the Royal Mile to bring in the New Year on Hogmanay, December 1991.

Photo: Crauford Tait

4. Royal visit

The Queen boards an aeroplane of the RAF's Royal Squadron at Turnhouse after a Royal visit to Edinburgh.

Photo: HAMISH CAMPBELL

