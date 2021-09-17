Let’s take a journey back 30 – yes, 30 – years to Edinburgh in 1991.
We’ve unearthed some photos from our archives showing Jenners in its heyday, the Tattoo, Hogmanay and more three decades ago.
Get yourself a cup of tea and see if these jog any memories.
1. The Edinburgh Tattoo
The Edinburgh Kevock Choir perfoming at the Edinburgh Tattoo in 1991.
Photo: submitted
2. Scottish Cup champions
Tommy Boyd with the Tennents Scottish Cup after the final between Motherwell vs Dundee United on 18 May 1991. Motherwell won 4-3 after extra time.
Photo: Stephen Mansfield
3. Hogmanay in the Royal Mile
Thousands of people at the Tron church in the Royal Mile to bring in the New Year on Hogmanay, December 1991.
Photo: Crauford Tait
4. Royal visit
The Queen boards an aeroplane of the RAF's Royal Squadron at Turnhouse after a Royal visit to Edinburgh.
Photo: HAMISH CAMPBELL