16 photos of Edinburgh in 1987 including the city centre bar crowned ‘Pub of the Year’ by the Evening News

Nineteen Eighty-Seven. It was the year when the Great Storm ravaged parts of the UK.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Nov 2023, 06:40 GMT
Some will remember BBC weatherman Michael Fish failing to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone – one that caused around £2 billion pounds worth of damage. Mr Fish famously told the nation there was nothing to worry about. He was wrong.

That October, the hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc, particularly in the Home Counties. But there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie, too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society.

1. Fountainbridge tenements 1987

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society. Photo: TSR

A lone dog waits outside a Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987.

2. Boxing Day sales 1987

A lone dog waits outside a Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987. Photo: Alan Macdonald

Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987.

3. Jesse Rae & The Clansmen 1987

Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987. Photo: Rod Fleming

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh.

4. Restoring Moubray House 1987

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele

