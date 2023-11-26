16 photos of Edinburgh in 1987 including the city centre bar crowned ‘Pub of the Year’ by the Evening News
Nineteen Eighty-Seven. It was the year when the Great Storm ravaged parts of the UK.
Some will remember BBC weatherman Michael Fish failing to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone – one that caused around £2 billion pounds worth of damage. Mr Fish famously told the nation there was nothing to worry about. He was wrong.
That October, the hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc, particularly in the Home Counties. But there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie, too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.
Take a look through our picture gallery for a trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
