Nineteen Eighty-Seven. It was the year when the Great Storm ravaged parts of the UK.

Some will remember BBC weatherman Michael Fish failing to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone – one that caused around £2 billion pounds worth of damage. Mr Fish famously told the nation there was nothing to worry about. He was wrong.

That October, the hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc, particularly in the Home Counties. But there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie, too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a trip back to 1987

Fountainbridge tenements 1987 Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society.

Boxing Day sales 1987 A lone dog waits outside a Princes Street shop during the Boxing Day sales in Edinburgh 1987.

Jesse Rae & The Clansmen 1987 Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987.