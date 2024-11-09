17 beloved Edinburgh restaurants which are long lost and much missed

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 9th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
Edinburgh has a host of great restaurants and cafes, with many eateries in the city having been featured on lists of the UK’s best.

Many restaurants in the Capital closed their doors for good in recent years, but we've taken a look back at old favourites which closed their doors much earlier. Take a look through our gallery and see which ones you remember.

Exterior of legendary seafood restaurant Skippers bistro in Dock Place, Leith, September 1992.

1. Skippers bistro 1992

Exterior of legendary seafood restaurant Skippers bistro in Dock Place, Leith, September 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait

Staff dressed as gangsters beside a stretch limousine to advertise the opening of Fat Sam's Chicago-style diner and bar on the site of the Edinburgh meat market at Fountainbridge in September 1986.

2. Fat Sam's opening 1986

Staff dressed as gangsters beside a stretch limousine to advertise the opening of Fat Sam's Chicago-style diner and bar on the site of the Edinburgh meat market at Fountainbridge in September 1986. Photo: Alex Brown

Another Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s.

3. The New Yorker

Another Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: TSPL

Badrul Hassain, head chef at of Lancers Indian restaurant in Stockbridge Edinburgh, June 1985.

4. Lancers Indian restaurant

Badrul Hassain, head chef at of Lancers Indian restaurant in Stockbridge Edinburgh, June 1985. Photo: Hamish Campbell

