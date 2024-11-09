Many restaurants in the Capital closed their doors for good in recent years, but we've taken a look back at old favourites which closed their doors much earlier. Take a look through our gallery and see which ones you remember.
1. Skippers bistro 1992
Exterior of legendary seafood restaurant Skippers bistro in Dock Place, Leith, September 1992. Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Fat Sam's opening 1986
Staff dressed as gangsters beside a stretch limousine to advertise the opening of Fat Sam's Chicago-style diner and bar on the site of the Edinburgh meat market at Fountainbridge in September 1986. Photo: Alex Brown
3. The New Yorker
Another Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: TSPL
4. Lancers Indian restaurant
Badrul Hassain, head chef at of Lancers Indian restaurant in Stockbridge Edinburgh, June 1985. Photo: Hamish Campbell