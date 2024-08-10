We’ve taken a look back through our photo archive to find images which look back at some great nights out over the years.
There are some great photos of old Edinburgh drinking establishments that are no longer with us, such as The Highway Man at the bus station and the Cavern in Leith. And there are also great photos of stalwart pubs like Diggers and the Jinglin Geordie.
1. A touch of glass
This photo is of the proprietors of Edinburgh Pub Crawl at The Three Sisters, taken in 2012. (L)TO(R) Colin Calnan, Diarmuid O'Keeffe, Carrie Gray and Keith Hagan . Photo: JUSTIN SPITTLE
2. Time for a song
You can't beat a bit of live music at the pub. Pictured are folk musicians at Quarters Pub at Bernard Street in Leith in 2001. Pictured left to right are Craig Mckinney (mandolin), Shug Kelly (double bass) and Dennis Arnold (banjo), Colin Whitelaw (Octave mandolin) and John Dignan (guitar). Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Early morning pint
Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in Leith, November 1981, following the introduction of early morning opening. Photo: Albert Jordan
4. Gladstone's
Gladstone's pub in Leith, pictured in 2009, opened from 6am every morning to serve night shift workers. Pictured is William Minto with teetotal owner John Swanson. Photo: Dan Phillips