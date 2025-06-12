17 unbelievable Edinburgh photos from 1989, including huge city centre gas explosion

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
We take a trip back to Edinburgh in 1989.

Nineteen Eighty-Nine was a year when Edinburgh witnessed poll tax protests and traffic problems aplenty (no change there, then!).

In October 1989, the Guthrie Street gas explosion led to the collapse of a tenement, claiming the lives of 21-year-old student Nicola Donnelly and 35-year-old lecturer Peter Small.

Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1989.

Take a look through our gallery to see 17 unbelievable Edinburgh photos from 1989.

1. 17 unbelievable Edinburgh photos from 1989

Take a look through our gallery to see 17 unbelievable Edinburgh photos from 1989. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Grahame Wear, general manager of the Odeon with the cinema's 60-year-old lighting console in October 1989.

2. Grahame Wear & Odeon lighting equipment 1989

Grahame Wear, general manager of the Odeon with the cinema's 60-year-old lighting console in October 1989. Photo: Rod Sibbald

Photo Sales
Looking down into the notorious 'hole in the ground' at Castle Terrace in Edinburgh, September 1989.

3. Castle Terrace 'hole in the ground' 1989

Looking down into the notorious 'hole in the ground' at Castle Terrace in Edinburgh, September 1989. Photo: Rod Fleming

Photo Sales
The workings at Hillwood quarry at Ratho/Newbridge near Edinburgh, October 1989.

4. Hillwood quarry 1989

The workings at Hillwood quarry at Ratho/Newbridge near Edinburgh, October 1989. Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice