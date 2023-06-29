Nineteen Eighty-Eight was a memorable year for the city of Edinburgh – and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map thanks to the release of The Proclaimers’ hit-packed second album.

Featuring now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine On Leith was the album that propelled Leith-born twins Craig and Charlie Reid to international stardom.

Elsewhere, the fizzy lager was flowing in Fountainbridge with the news that Australian firm Elders IXL’s plan to merge with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries had failed. The controversial bid had seen demonstrators travel down to London to make their feelings known.

Take a look through our gallery for 16 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1998 – and let us know your own recollections in the comments section before you go.

1 . Vandals sleigh Santa's ride Vandals damaged Santa Claus's sleigh by pushing it down the steps in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh in December 1988. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

2 . Santa Special Children wait to board the Scottish Railway Preservation Society's 'Santa Special' steam train at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, in December 1988. Photo: Bill Newton

3 . Globetrotter fish and chip shop Owner Alfred de Angelis outside the Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988. Photo: George Smith

4 . Velez Mostar Members of Velez Mostar have a cup of tea after arriving at Edinburgh airport in November 1988. The Yugoslavian team were in the capital to play Hearts football team in the first leg of the UEFA Cup 3rd round. Photo: Bill Stout

