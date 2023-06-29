1980s Edinburgh: 16 photos of Edinburgh in 1988, including release of The Proclaimers’ Sunshine On Leith album
Nineteen Eighty-Eight was a memorable year for the city of Edinburgh – and particularly so for the Port of Leith, which was put back on the map thanks to the release of The Proclaimers’ hit-packed second album.
Featuring now classic tracks such as I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Letter From America, Sunshine On Leith was the album that propelled Leith-born twins Craig and Charlie Reid to international stardom.
Elsewhere, the fizzy lager was flowing in Fountainbridge with the news that Australian firm Elders IXL’s plan to merge with Scottish & Newcastle Breweries had failed. The controversial bid had seen demonstrators travel down to London to make their feelings known.
Take a look through our gallery for 16 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1988
