We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in 1984.

Nineteen Eighty-Four may not have turned out to be quite as bleak as George Orwell predicited in his famous dystopian novel, but half a decade into the Thatcher era and unemployment was sky high in the UK.

In Edinburgh, we saw the opening of two shopping centres – Waverley Market and Cameron Toll – and a visit from a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a look at Edinbugh life in 1984.

1. Mikhail Gorbachev in Edinburgh 1984 Mikhail Gorbachev visited Scotland in his role of Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Soviet Union in December 1984. Photo: Jack Crombie

2. Hearts v Hibs 1984 Hearts' Craig Levein manages not to stand on Hibs' Willie Irvine during a Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in October 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell

3. Peter Ustinov in Edinburgh 1984 Evening News journalist John Gibson gives the thumbs-up to broadcaster, writer, raconteur and actor Peter Ustinov, promoting his book 'My Russia' in Edinburgh in August 1984. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

4. Cameron Toll shopping centre 1984 Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, nearing completion in October 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell