News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

80s Edinburgh: These 17 nostalgic photos capture life in Edinburgh in 1984, including Mikhail Gorbachev visit

We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in 1984.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

Nineteen Eighty-Four may not have turned out to be quite as bleak as George Orwell predicited in his famous dystopian novel, but half a decade into the Thatcher era and unemployment was sky high in the UK.

In Edinburgh, we saw the opening of two shopping centres – Waverley Market and Cameron Toll – and a visit from a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a look at Edinbugh life in 1984.

1. Mikhail Gorbachev in Edinburgh 1984

Mikhail Gorbachev visited Scotland in his role of Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Soviet Union in December 1984.

Photo: Jack Crombie

Photo Sales

2. Hearts v Hibs 1984

Hearts' Craig Levein manages not to stand on Hibs' Willie Irvine during a Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby football match at Tynecastle in October 1984.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales

3. Peter Ustinov in Edinburgh 1984

Evening News journalist John Gibson gives the thumbs-up to broadcaster, writer, raconteur and actor Peter Ustinov, promoting his book 'My Russia' in Edinburgh in August 1984.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Photo Sales

4. Cameron Toll shopping centre 1984

Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, nearing completion in October 1984.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Edinburgh