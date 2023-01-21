80s Edinburgh: These 17 nostalgic photos capture life in Edinburgh in 1984, including Mikhail Gorbachev visit
We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in 1984.
Nineteen Eighty-Four may not have turned out to be quite as bleak as George Orwell predicited in his famous dystopian novel, but half a decade into the Thatcher era and unemployment was sky high in the UK.
In Edinburgh, we saw the opening of two shopping centres – Waverley Market and Cameron Toll – and a visit from a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.
Take a look through our picture gallery for a look at Edinbugh life in 1984.
Page 1 of 5