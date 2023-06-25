News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh buildings: 12 historic Edinburgh buildings at risk of disappearing forever - including Leith Theatre

A number of sites across the city are deemed to be ‘at risk’ by heritage group
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Edinburgh is famed for its abundance of historic buildings, but the city faces a constant battle to save listed structures that have fallen into disrepair.

Since 1990, the Buildings at Risk Register has been active in response to a concern at the growing number of listed buildings in Conservation Areas around Scotland had fallen into a state of disrepair.

The Register, managed by Historic Environment Scotland, aims to protect these buildings, many of which are at risk of being lost forever.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 listed buildings in Edinburgh which have fallen into the “at risk” category and might not have a future.

Formerly a police station, this quaint, castellated Romanesque structure at 55 Abbeyhill was built in 1896 to the designs of city architect Robert Morham. It was added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2012.

1. Abbeyhill former police station

Formerly a police station, this quaint, castellated Romanesque structure at 55 Abbeyhill was built in 1896 to the designs of city architect Robert Morham. It was added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2012. Photo: Google Street View

Having kept watch over the numerous ancient graves at New Calton Burial Ground since 1820, conservationists are hoping this B-listed landmark can be make it another 200 years. While deemed “low risk” the watch tower’s condition is poor and it was added to the register in 2012.

2. New Calton Burial Ground Watch Tower

Having kept watch over the numerous ancient graves at New Calton Burial Ground since 1820, conservationists are hoping this B-listed landmark can be make it another 200 years. While deemed “low risk” the watch tower’s condition is poor and it was added to the register in 2012. Photo: Jane Barlow

Consent to demolish the historic farm workers’ cottages at Ravenscroft Street in Gilmerton is currently being pursued by housing developers. The mostly derelict cottages were added to the at risk register in 2005.

3. Ravenscroft Cottages, Gilmerton Village

Consent to demolish the historic farm workers’ cottages at Ravenscroft Street in Gilmerton is currently being pursued by housing developers. The mostly derelict cottages were added to the at risk register in 2005. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Brought back into use in recent years by Edinburgh World Heritage, the city’s medieval Tron Kirk has been a focal point of the High Street for centuries, but remains at risk. The 17th century kirk was added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2003.

4. Tron Kirk

Brought back into use in recent years by Edinburgh World Heritage, the city’s medieval Tron Kirk has been a focal point of the High Street for centuries, but remains at risk. The 17th century kirk was added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2003. Photo: Julie Bull

