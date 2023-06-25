Edinburgh buildings: 12 historic Edinburgh buildings at risk of disappearing forever - including Leith Theatre
A number of sites across the city are deemed to be ‘at risk’ by heritage group
Edinburgh is famed for its abundance of historic buildings, but the city faces a constant battle to save listed structures that have fallen into disrepair.
Since 1990, the Buildings at Risk Register has been active in response to a concern at the growing number of listed buildings in Conservation Areas around Scotland had fallen into a state of disrepair.
The Register, managed by Historic Environment Scotland, aims to protect these buildings, many of which are at risk of being lost forever.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 listed buildings in Edinburgh which have fallen into the “at risk” category and might not have a future.
