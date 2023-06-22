News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 11 of the most haunted pubs in Edinburgh and their ghostly tales - including Banshee Labyrinth

Fancy some spirits with your spirits? In Edinburgh that’s not out of the question, as the city is home to a fair few haunted pubs.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

From unexplained deaths and mysterious incidents to the ghosts of former Edinburgh residents haunting their old watering holes, Auld Reekie is a place where things often go bump at the bar.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs.

1. Haunted Edinburgh pubs

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs. Photo: Third Party

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls.

2. The Banshee Labyrinth

Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls. Photo: Google

While it takes its name in a nod to the last hanging on the Grassmarket gallows, the pub is said to be haunted by a little girl who lived above it. Peculiar occurrences include items falling off shelves and names being called.

3. The Last Drop

While it takes its name in a nod to the last hanging on the Grassmarket gallows, the pub is said to be haunted by a little girl who lived above it. Peculiar occurrences include items falling off shelves and names being called. Photo: Google

This bar has a clause in its lease forbidding the removal of a human skull from their premises for fear of the consequences. Incidents that occurred after moving it include a shooting, a fire and a mysterious flooding.

4. Starbar

This bar has a clause in its lease forbidding the removal of a human skull from their premises for fear of the consequences. Incidents that occurred after moving it include a shooting, a fire and a mysterious flooding. Photo: Google

