Fancy some spirits with your spirits? In Edinburgh that’s not out of the question, as the city is home to a fair few haunted pubs.
From unexplained deaths and mysterious incidents to the ghosts of former Edinburgh residents haunting their old watering holes, Auld Reekie is a place where things often go bump at the bar.
1. Haunted Edinburgh pubs
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 of Edinburgh's most haunted pubs. Photo: Third Party
2. The Banshee Labyrinth
Dubbed Scotland's most haunted pub, the Banshee Labyrinth is reportedly occupied by the ghost of Lord Nicol Edwards, with spooky occurrences including blood curdling screams and drinks flying off tables and smashing into walls. Photo: Google
3. The Last Drop
While it takes its name in a nod to the last hanging on the Grassmarket gallows, the pub is said to be haunted by a little girl who lived above it. Peculiar occurrences include items falling off shelves and names being called. Photo: Google
4. Starbar
This bar has a clause in its lease forbidding the removal of a human skull from their premises for fear of the consequences. Incidents that occurred after moving it include a shooting, a fire and a mysterious flooding. Photo: Google