18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1982, including huge crowds gathering on The Mound to see Pope John Paul II

Huge crowds gathering on The Mound to see Pope John Paul II being driven past in the ‘Popemobile’, bin strikes and destructive gales – this was Edinburgh in 1982.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

We’ve had a trawl through the picture archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of the Captial in 1982.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time – and let us know your own recollections in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 18 photos of Edinburgh in 1982.

1. Edinburgh in 1982

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 18 photos of Edinburgh in 1982. Photo: Third Party

David Ferguson gives the statue of Scottish religious reformer John Knox a spring clean in April 1982.

2. Cleaning John Knox statue 1982

David Ferguson gives the statue of Scottish religious reformer John Knox a spring clean in April 1982. Photo: Albert Jordan

Exterior of the Edinburgh Filmhouse, an independent cinema in Lothian Road, specialising in new, classic and arthouse films. Picture taken in February 1982.

3. Edinburgh Filmhouse exterior 1982

Exterior of the Edinburgh Filmhouse, an independent cinema in Lothian Road, specialising in new, classic and arthouse films. Picture taken in February 1982. Photo: Ian Brand

The Popemobile carrying Pope John Paul II makes its way down the Mound from the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh in June 1982.

4. Pope John Paul II in Edinburgh 1982

The Popemobile carrying Pope John Paul II makes its way down the Mound from the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh in June 1982. Photo: Allan Milligan

