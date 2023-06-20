18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1981, including opening of Charlie Parker’s cocktail bar on George Street
As the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade, there was much change in the city of Edinburgh.
A number of much-loved institutions – among them the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street, R W Forsyth department store on Princes Street, and jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars – closed their doors for good.
But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. A swanky new cocktail bar, Charlie Parker’s, opened up on George Street, while ex-Manchester United and Hibs star George Best returned to Easter Road with his new team San Jose Earthquakes.
We’ve trawled through the photo archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1981.
