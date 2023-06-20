News you can trust since 1873
18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1981, including opening of Charlie Parker’s cocktail bar on George Street

As the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade, there was much change in the city of Edinburgh.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:19 BST

A number of much-loved institutions – among them the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street, R W Forsyth department store on Princes Street, and jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars – closed their doors for good.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. A swanky new cocktail bar, Charlie Parker’s, opened up on George Street, while ex-Manchester United and Hibs star George Best returned to Easter Road with his new team San Jose Earthquakes.

We’ve trawled through the photo archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1981.

Charlie Parkers, George Street, Edinburgh. The main cocktail bar, September 1981

1. Charlie Parkers 1981

Charlie Parkers, George Street, Edinburgh. The main cocktail bar, September 1981 Photo: Hamish Campbell

The roundabout and 'kinetic sculpture' (one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art) at the top of Leith Walk/Picardy Place in Edinburgh, July 1981.

2. Picardy Place 1981

The roundabout and 'kinetic sculpture' (one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art) at the top of Leith Walk/Picardy Place in Edinburgh, July 1981. Photo: George Smith

Windy city: A girl laughs as her friend, with a rucksack, tries to get past Edinburgh's Waverley Steps at their junction with Princes Street during the gales of November 1981.

3. Gales in Edinburgh 1981

Windy city: A girl laughs as her friend, with a rucksack, tries to get past Edinburgh's Waverley Steps at their junction with Princes Street during the gales of November 1981. Photo: Ian Brand

Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in leith, November 1981.

4. Early morning pub opening 1981

Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in leith, November 1981. Photo: Albert Jordan

