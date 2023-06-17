Edinburgh retro: 17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1990 – including closure of giant Goldbergs store
Nineteen-Ninety seems like only yesterday, until you start looking through these photos...
On the other side the M8, our Glasgow cousins were busy digging out the bunting to celebrate their new culture capital of Europe status – but there was still plenty going on right here in the captial.
We’ve trawled through the archives of the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990.
Tkae a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time - and let us know your owm memories in the comments section.
