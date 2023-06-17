News you can trust since 1873
We’ve trawled through the archives of the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990.

Edinburgh retro: 17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1990 – including closure of giant Goldbergs store

Nineteen-Ninety seems like only yesterday, until you start looking through these photos...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

On the other side the M8, our Glasgow cousins were busy digging out the bunting to celebrate their new culture capital of Europe status – but there was still plenty going on right here in the captial.

We’ve trawled through the archives of the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990.

Tkae a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time - and let us know your owm memories in the comments section.

Tthe England rugby squad arrive at Edinburgh airport ahead of the Scotland v England Five Nations (Calcutta Cup) match in 1990.

1. England squad arrive in Edinburgh 1990

Tthe England rugby squad arrive at Edinburgh airport ahead of the Scotland v England Five Nations (Calcutta Cup) match in 1990. Photo: Jack Crombie

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990.

2. Listed telephone box at Cramond 1990

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990. Photo: Hamish Campbell

American actress Mary Steenburgen drives away after a visit to the 12-screen multiplex cinema at Craig Park (aka UCI 12, Fort Kinnaird) in Newcraighall Edinburgh, where her film 'Back to the Future III' was showing in July 1990.

3. Mary Steenburgen at UCI Edinburgh 1990

American actress Mary Steenburgen drives away after a visit to the 12-screen multiplex cinema at Craig Park (aka UCI 12, Fort Kinnaird) in Newcraighall Edinburgh, where her film 'Back to the Future III' was showing in July 1990. Photo: Joe Steele

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990

4. Waverley Station

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990 Photo: Adam Elder

