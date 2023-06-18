News you can trust since 1873
See if you can you spot any familiar faces in our Spice Girls fan gallery?

Spice Girls Edinburgh: 21 photos from Spice Girls’ now legendary show in 2019 - see if you can spot yourself

Four years ago this month, pop icons Spice Girls played a massive outdoor gig in Edinburgh, delighting their adoring fans with an unforgettable performance of all the biggest hits.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

The chart-bothering 90s pop group, sans Victoria Beckham, were in the midst of their Spice World 2019 Tour, visiting BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8.

Press photographer Ian Georgeson was on the scene take a few photographs before the concert.

As fans wait for the next renunion – this time possibly featuring Posh Spice – see if you can you spot any familiar faces in our Spice Girls fan gallery?

Heber Huerga and Ana Poeira.

1. Spice World 2019 Tour at Murrayfield

Heber Huerga and Ana Poeira. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Spice Girls fan William McGovern.

2. Spice World 2019 Tour at Murrayfield

Spice Girls fan William McGovern. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Amber Ortwood and Jeremiah Ortwood.

3. Spice World 2019 Tour at Murrayfield

Amber Ortwood and Jeremiah Ortwood. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Spice Girls fans Natasha Mcallister, Stephanie Watson, Kristina Macintyre and Lucy Craig.

4. Spice World 2019 Tour at Murrayfield

Spice Girls fans Natasha Mcallister, Stephanie Watson, Kristina Macintyre and Lucy Craig. Photo: Ian Georgeson

