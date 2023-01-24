The fire that engulfed the former Jenners department store in the heart of Edinburgh on Monday (January 23) joins a list of disasters that have marked the city’s history.
From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives around the Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, we take a look at some devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever.
1. Cinderella's disco fire
The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991.
Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Carr & Aikman fire
In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene.
Photo: Unknown
3. VA Tech Peebles fire
Up to 100 firefighters were called in to tackle the VA Tech Peebles factory blaze in Pilton back in 1999. Thick smoke billowed skywards and could be seen across the city.
Photo: MICHAEL DICKIE
4. Gaumont fire
Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block.
Photo: Unknown