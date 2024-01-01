Edinburgh in 1994: 15 nostalgic photos showing what Edinburgh life was like 30 years ago in 1994
Edinburgh in pictures 30 years ago
We’ve taken a look back into our archives to find some great photos of life in Edinburgh 30 years ago in 1994.
There were some great occasions that brought locals together, including the annual Festival Cavalcade through the city centre and a Royal visit by the King and Queen of Norway. There were also some great sporting moments in the Capital including the Calcutta Cup rugby match at Murrayfield and away Edinburgh derby victories for Hearts and Hibs.
1 / 4