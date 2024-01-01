News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in 1994: 15 nostalgic photos showing what Edinburgh life was like 30 years ago in 1994

By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

We’ve taken a look back into our archives to find some great photos of life in Edinburgh 30 years ago in 1994.

There were some great occasions that brought locals together, including the annual Festival Cavalcade through the city centre and a Royal visit by the King and Queen of Norway. There were also some great sporting moments in the Capital including the Calcutta Cup rugby match at Murrayfield and away Edinburgh derby victories for Hearts and Hibs.

Grant Stott and brother John Leslie at the starting line of the Evening News Charity Walk in 1994 with participants.

Grant Stott and brother John Leslie at the starting line of the Evening News Charity Walk in 1994 with participants. Photo: Normn Wilson / Chris Watt / Paul

The spectacular set for Baz Lurhmann's production of A Midsummers Night Dream by Australian Opera at the Festival Theatre in 1994.

The spectacular set for Baz Lurhmann's production of A Midsummers Night Dream by Australian Opera at the Festival Theatre in 1994. Photo: Denis Straughan

Edinburgh International Science festival's launch of the 1994 Schools programme at the Meadow, including two people dressed as spacemen.

Edinburgh International Science festival's launch of the 1994 Schools programme at the Meadow, including two people dressed as spacemen. Photo: HAMISH CAMPBELL

Revellers see in the New Year of 1994 at Parliament Square.

Revellers see in the New Year of 1994 at Parliament Square. Photo: ADAM ELDER

