Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium: 27 photos showing the changing face of Murrayfield through the years

We take a look at the changing face of the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Scotland’s largest sports stadium has changed a lot over the years, so we’ve taken a look back in our photo archives to see the changes carried out at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

The 67,000-capacity home of Scottish rugby has seen memorable moments in games involving Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby since it opened in 1925, with other events including concerts by the likes of The Rolling Stones and Oasis taking place there.

An aerial view of crowds at the largely uncovered Murrayfield Stadium during Scotland v France Rugby International in 1962.

1. Pray for no rain

An aerial view of crowds at the largely uncovered Murrayfield Stadium during Scotland v France Rugby International in 1962. Photo: TSPL

Murrayfield Stadium has changed a lot over the years, since it opened as a mostly terraced 70,000 ground in 1925, with the first match taking place a memorable one as Scotland triumphed over rivals England to win their first ever Five Nations Championship Grand Slam. This photo was taken in 2022 of the stadium in its current form.

2. The home of Scottish rugby

Murrayfield Stadium has changed a lot over the years, since it opened as a mostly terraced 70,000 ground in 1925, with the first match taking place a memorable one as Scotland triumphed over rivals England to win their first ever Five Nations Championship Grand Slam. This photo was taken in 2022 of the stadium in its current form. Photo: Mark Runnacles

Building work at Murrayfield rugby stadium in 1992, transforming it into an all-seater ground.

3. Big changes

Building work at Murrayfield rugby stadium in 1992, transforming it into an all-seater ground. Photo: Jack Crombie

Scotland rugby legend Gavin Hastings puts his first points on the board in the Scotland v France Five Nations international rugby match at Murrayfield in February 1990 - the match ended 21-0 to Scotland.

4. Legend

Scotland rugby legend Gavin Hastings puts his first points on the board in the Scotland v France Five Nations international rugby match at Murrayfield in February 1990 - the match ended 21-0 to Scotland. Photo: Hamish Campbell

