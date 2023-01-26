We’ve taken a look a back in our photo archives to the swinging sixties, discovering what life was like for people living and working in Edinburgh in the 1960s.
Our archive had photos from all walks of life in the Capital, from sport to royalty, from pop stars to protests, and from street life to keeping your car clean, showing that Edinburgh really was swinging that decade.
1. The Beatles in town
The legendary 60s rockers The Beatles visited the Capital, pictured at the ABC cinema in Lothian Road Edinburgh in 1964 ahead of their concerts there, with thousands of teenagers descending on the venue creating the Capital's very own piece of Beatlemania history.
Photo: Unknown
2. Misty city
This incredible aerial photo of early morning mist in the Capital was taken in 1969.
Photo: UNKNOWN
3. Whisky galore
Lorries spill their load of Bell's whisky outside Binns department store at the West End of Princes Street Edinburgh in the 1960s. Binns is now of course rather ironically the home of the Johnnie Walker Whisky experience attraction.
Photo: Unknown
4. Minto Street
Two women crossing Minto Street in Edinburgh with a pram in the 1960s.
Photo: Rob McDougall