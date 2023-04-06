News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 80s: 16 photos showing what life was like in Edinburgh from 1980 to 1984

Looking back at what Edinburgh people got up to in the first half of the 1980s

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

We’ve taken a look back in our archives to see what the good people of Edinburgh were getting up to in the 1980s, looking in particular at 1980-1984.

From enjoying the annual Festival Cavalcade through the city centre, to carol singing at the Mound, to a tragic incident in the Meadows and a chefs’ race along the promenade in Portobello, these photos provide a snapshot of life in the city back then.

Chefs taking part in a pancake race on Portobello promenade in February 1983.

1. Pancake race

Chefs taking part in a pancake race on Portobello promenade in February 1983. Photo: National World

Men in the canteen of the Castle Trades hotel, a hostel for homeless men in the Grassmarket Edinburgh, May 1980.

2. Homelessness

Men in the canteen of the Castle Trades hotel, a hostel for homeless men in the Grassmarket Edinburgh, May 1980. Photo: Bill Stout

Jonathan and Ruth Hannah dressed up as Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer for Gilmerton Gala Day ahead of the Royal Wedding in September 1981.

3. Royal wedding

Jonathan and Ruth Hannah dressed up as Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer for Gilmerton Gala Day ahead of the Royal Wedding in September 1981. Photo: George Smith

Crowds of people line Waverley Bridge to watch the Evening News Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, August 1980.

4. Festival Cavalcade

Crowds of people line Waverley Bridge to watch the Evening News Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade, August 1980. Photo: Jack Crombie

