News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh nightclubs: 17 nostalgic pictures from club nights out in Edinburgh over the years

Taking a look back at Edinburgh’s dancefloors over the years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh clubbers have always loved a good boogie, so we took a look into our archives to find some great old photos of revellers dancing in the city’s nightclubs over the years.

We’ve found amazing photos of the people of Edinburgh hitting the dancefloor at nightclubs including Eros-Elite, Mood, City, The Honeycomb and Revolution in the past. Most of the nightclubs featured are gone but not forgotten. These pictures are sure to bring back some great – if a bit hazy – memories.

Revellers dance to the retro sounds of the Soul Kings during their live set at the Barry Cabana's nightclub in the Cowgate in 1999.

1. Soul kings

Revellers dance to the retro sounds of the Soul Kings during their live set at the Barry Cabana's nightclub in the Cowgate in 1999. Photo: Jon Savage

Photo Sales
Masters at Work DJ's played for delighted revellers at the Honeycomb nightclub in Edinburgh in 2004

2. Party time

Masters at Work DJ's played for delighted revellers at the Honeycomb nightclub in Edinburgh in 2004 Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Office-party revellers dance at the Revolution Club on Lothian Road, Edinburgh; June 29, 2001.

3. Revolution

Office-party revellers dance at the Revolution Club on Lothian Road, Edinburgh; June 29, 2001. Photo: Andrew Stuart

Photo Sales
Old-time dancing at the Cavendish Ballroom in Edinburgh, in 1954.

4. Keep dancing!

Old-time dancing at the Cavendish Ballroom in Edinburgh, in 1954. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh