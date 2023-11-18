Edinburgh clubbers have always loved a good boogie, so we took a look into our archives to find some great old photos of revellers dancing in the city’s nightclubs over the years.

We’ve found amazing photos of the people of Edinburgh hitting the dancefloor at nightclubs including Eros-Elite, Mood, City, The Honeycomb and Revolution in the past. Most of the nightclubs featured are gone but not forgotten. These pictures are sure to bring back some great – if a bit hazy – memories.