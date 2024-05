Your first day at school is a big life milestone that one is likely to remember for years to come.

And we’re helping you take a walk down memory lane, with some first year school photos from years gone by. We’ve taken a selection of 2012 Primary 1 class pictures from our archives.

Take a look through our gallery and let us know if you spot yourself or anyone you know in the photos.

1 . P1 Yearbook 2012 St Joseph's RC Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales

2 . P1 Yearbook 2012 Stenhouse Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales

3 . P1 Yearbook 2012 St David's RC Primary School Photo: susan burrell Photo Sales

4 . P1 Yearbook 2012 Stenhouse Primary School Photo: Jim Carroll Photo Sales