With the school summer holidays in full swing, we’ve taken a look back at childhood memories of being off school for six weeks in Edinburgh.
Day trips to Burntisland, Portobello Beach and the zoo were staples for kids in Edinburgh during the school summer holidays, with board games and kids TV always needed when the inevitable Scottish rain ruined your plans for a day out at the park with your friends, while Fringe Sunday and the Festival Cavalcade were always highlights.
1. Princes Street Gardens
Princes Street Gardens was the best place to catch the rays for kids in Edinburgh during the school holidays. If it got too hot you could always grab an ice cream from the even or even take a splash in the fountain. Photo: LISA FERGUSON
2. Luca's Ice Cream
A wee trip to Musselburgh for a Luca's ice cream was always a highlight during the school summer holidays. Yum. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Portobello beach
The Costa Del Porty was a must visit destination for kids in Edinburgh during the school summer holidays on a rare hot and sunny day, with a ride on the Nessie rollercoaster essential. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
4. The Commie flumes
So much fun was had on the flumes at the Royal Commonwealth Pool (The Commie) during the summer holidays. Pictured are The River Rapids, Vortex and Twister water slides/flumes when they first opened in 1988. Not pictured is the 'stingray' slide which was labelled as the "fastest flume in Europe", with a ride in the flume lasting just nine seconds due to the speed you traveled, with boys having to be mindful to tie their shorts to make sure they weren't at your ankles when they reached the end! Photo: Jack Crombie