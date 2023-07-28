4 . The Commie flumes

So much fun was had on the flumes at the Royal Commonwealth Pool (The Commie) during the summer holidays. Pictured are The River Rapids, Vortex and Twister water slides/flumes when they first opened in 1988. Not pictured is the 'stingray' slide which was labelled as the "fastest flume in Europe", with a ride in the flume lasting just nine seconds due to the speed you traveled, with boys having to be mindful to tie their shorts to make sure they weren't at your ankles when they reached the end! Photo: Jack Crombie