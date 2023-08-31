Edinburgh retro: 17 amazing photos of Leith's Henry Robb shipyard which famously featured in Proclaimers video
Henry Robb, Leith’s legendary shipyard, employed a cast of thousands of shipwrights, fitters, welders, electricians, joiners, mechanics and painters in its heyday.
Situated in the west Leith Docks – where Ocean Terminal shopping centre stands today – Henry Robb Ltd was a proud shipbuilding institution that opened its gates not long after the First World War.
The famous yard employed several thousand people at its peak and produced a long list of naval vessels and merchant ships.
Despite the best efforts of its 850-strong workforce, who took to the streets of Leith in a prolonged fight to save their jobs, Henry Robb’s, then the last active shipyard on the Forth, closed down for good in 1984.
The former shipyard featured prominently in the music video for The Proclaimers hit Letter From America.
1 / 5