Henry Robb, Leith’s legendary shipyard, employed a cast of thousands of shipwrights, fitters, welders, electricians, joiners, mechanics and painters in its heyday.

Situated in the west Leith Docks – where Ocean Terminal shopping centre stands today – Henry Robb Ltd was a proud shipbuilding institution that opened its gates not long after the First World War.

The famous yard employed several thousand people at its peak and produced a long list of naval vessels and merchant ships.

Despite the best efforts of its 850-strong workforce, who took to the streets of Leith in a prolonged fight to save their jobs, Henry Robb’s, then the last active shipyard on the Forth, closed down for good in 1984.

The former shipyard featured prominently in the music video for The Proclaimers hit Letter From America.

1 . Launch of MU Athenian The MU Athenian is launched at Henry Robb's Yard in 1966. Photo: Dick Ewart Photo Sales

2 . Caribbean Progress launched 1971 The Caribbean Progress ship was launched from Henry Robb's shipyard at Leith in October 1971. Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

3 . Henry Robb shipyard 1974 Exterior of Henry Robb Limited, Shipbuilders & Engineers at Leith in August 1974. Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales

4 . Shipyard workers Henry Robb Ltd Ship Builders in Leith - Scene in yard, 1964. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales