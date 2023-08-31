News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 17 amazing photos of Leith's Henry Robb shipyard which famously featured in Proclaimers video

Henry Robb, Leith’s legendary shipyard, employed a cast of thousands of shipwrights, fitters, welders, electricians, joiners, mechanics and painters in its heyday.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

Situated in the west Leith Docks – where Ocean Terminal shopping centre stands today – Henry Robb Ltd was a proud shipbuilding institution that opened its gates not long after the First World War.

The famous yard employed several thousand people at its peak and produced a long list of naval vessels and merchant ships.

Despite the best efforts of its 850-strong workforce, who took to the streets of Leith in a prolonged fight to save their jobs, Henry Robb’s, then the last active shipyard on the Forth, closed down for good in 1984.

The former shipyard featured prominently in the music video for The Proclaimers hit Letter From America.

The MU Athenian is launched at Henry Robb's Yard in 1966.

1. Launch of MU Athenian

The MU Athenian is launched at Henry Robb's Yard in 1966. Photo: Dick Ewart

The Caribbean Progress ship was launched from Henry Robb's shipyard at Leith in October 1971.

2. Caribbean Progress launched 1971

The Caribbean Progress ship was launched from Henry Robb's shipyard at Leith in October 1971. Photo: Ian Brand

Exterior of Henry Robb Limited, Shipbuilders & Engineers at Leith in August 1974.

3. Henry Robb shipyard 1974

Exterior of Henry Robb Limited, Shipbuilders & Engineers at Leith in August 1974. Photo: Jack Crombie

Henry Robb Ltd Ship Builders in Leith - Scene in yard, 1964.

4. Shipyard workers

Henry Robb Ltd Ship Builders in Leith - Scene in yard, 1964. Photo: TSPL

