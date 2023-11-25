Photos of Edinburgh area from our photo archive

Situated between HMP Edinburgh and the Lothian Buses depot, Longstone dates back to the 18th century and is still a popular area to live in the city, with a population of 4,678.

For much of its early history, Longstone was used for agricultural purposes. In the Victorian period Longstone was classed as a hamlet in the parish of Colinton. Longstone developed and expanded significantly after the Second World War and it now predominantly consists of post-war, mid 20th century housing in flats and semi-detached villas.

The area occupied by the current Longstone Bus Garage was previously in use as a brickworks until the late 1940s. The Longstone Inn is a 19th-century public house on Longstone Road. The pub and several adjacent properties have been abandoned since 2020 after becoming unsafe, following severe flooding of the adjacent Water of Leith.

The original bridge at the back of the pub is believed to have been how Longstone got its name, as it was a long stone across the Murray Burn. Part of the stone is still there, lying just to the west of the bridge. It was replaced in 1930 by the current steel and concrete structure, which has now been deemed unsafe. Earlier this year councillors approved plans to repair the bridge, opening up the path between Longstone and Stenhouse.

1 . Flooding Flooding at Redhall Crescent in Longstone in September 1964 when a miniature reservoir burst its banks.

2 . Like waiting for a bus Passengers formed an orderly queue at a Longstone Road bus stop as the Edinburgh Corporation Buses drivers worked to rule in October 1967.

3 . Campaigners Local campaigners made a last ditch attempt in December 2008 to save the Prison Officers Social Club on Longstone Road, Edinburgh. Linda Aitken (social convenor) is pictured with blonde hair in the foreground. Their efforts were in vain however, with the building later demolished, with the land currently lying empty ahead of plans to build new homes on the site.

4 . Transfer Footballer Thomas Stevens leaves Longstone Hearts to sign for Hibs in October 1970. He is pictured with Hibernian trainer Tom McNiven. Stevens stayed at Easter Road until 1974, making just one appearance for the Hi-bees, when he joined Hamilton Academicals. He also went on to play for Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Forfar before managing Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath.